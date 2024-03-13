Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Snore Aids

    Wearable, over-the-counter hardware may reduce certain types of snoring. Anti-snore mouthpieces can decrease snoring episodes, provided they aren’t related to conditions like sleep apnea. When placed onto the nose, adhesive nasal strips can widen the nostrils, increase airflow and reduce snoring by reducing air resistance in the nasal passages.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best snore aids, along with general information about each.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024.

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Breathe Right Nasal Strips N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Relieves nasal congestion
    • Available in different colors
    #3
    		Good Morning Snore Solution N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Mouthpiece
    • Snoring relief
    #6
    		Ripsnore N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Mouthpiece
    • Snoring relief
    #8
    		Sleepright Nasal Breathe Aid N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Nasal dilator
    • Relieves congestion
    #2
    		SnoreMender N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Mouth piece
    • Snoring relief
    • Designed by orthodontists
    #4
    		SnoreRx N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Mouthpiece
    • Snoring relief
    #9
    		SnoreStop Extinguisher Throat Spray Nux vomica Belladonna Ephedra vulgaris Hydrastis canadensis Kali bichromicum Teucrium marum Histaminum hydrochloricum
    • Homeopathic
    • Mouth spray
    • No known side effects
    #7
    		TheraSnore N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Mouthpiece
    • Snoring relief
    #5
    		ZQuiet N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Mouthpiece
    • Snoring relief
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

