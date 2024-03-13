Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Diaper Rash Products

    A diaper rash ointment or paste can protect the skin from further injury while promoting healing to the rash that’s already present. It also helps to prevent friction from the diaper from causing chafing. Here are Money’s picks for the best diaper rash products, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    9 picks without age info…and none available, so see same note for all 9 (one pick #5 Calmoseptine has info in already: Not recommended for premature newborns)

    Desitin Maximum Strength Original Paste

    • No age information provided

    A&D Original Ointment

    • No age information provided

    Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment

    • No age information provided

    Boudreaux's Butt Paste

    • No age information provided

    Triple Paste Medicated Ointment

    • No age information provided

    Burt's Bees Baby Bee Diaper Ointment

    • No age information provided

    Babyganics Diaper Rash Cream

    • No age information provided

    Honest Company Diaper Rash Cream

    • No age information provided

    Earth Mama Organic Diaper Balm

    • No age information provided

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		A&D Original Ointment Lanolin Petrolatum
    • Available in an ointment
    • Can be used as often as necessary
    • Dye-free
    • No age information provided
    #3
    		Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment Petrolatum
    • Hypoallergenic
    • Frangrance-free
    • Preservative-free
    • No age information provided
    #8
    		Babyganics Diaper Rash Cream Zinc oxide
    • Dye-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Treats and prevents diaper rash
    • No age information provided
    #4
    		Boudreaux's Butt Paste Zinc oxide
    • Dye-free
    • Preservative-free
    • Can be used as often as necessary
    • No age information provided
    #7
    		Burt's Bees Baby Bee Diaper Ointment Zinc oxide
    • Can be used as often as necessary
    • Treats and prevents diaper rash
    • Paraben-free
    • No age information provided
    #5
    		Calmoseptine Ointment Menthol Zinc oxide
    • Anti-itch
    • Can cause stinging
    • Not recommended for premature newborns
    #1
    		Desitin Maximum Strength Original Paste Zinc oxide
    • Available in a paste
    • Can be used as often as necessary
    • Hypoallergenic
    • No age information provided
    #10
    		Earth Mama Organic Diaper Balm Olive fruit oil Shea butter Jojoba seed oil Lavender oil Calendula flower extract St. John's wort extract Chickweed extract Plantain leaf extract Tea tree leaf oil
    • Zinc-free
    • Preservative-free
    • Can be used as often as necessary
    • No age information provided
    #9
    		Honest Company Diaper Rash Cream Zinc oxide
    • Dye-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Can be used as often as necessary
    • No age information provided
    #6
    		Triple Paste Medicated Ointment Zinc oxide
    • Fragrance-free
    • Dye-free
    • Hypoallergenic
    • No age information provided
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.