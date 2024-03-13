Products that inhibit diarrhea work by stemming the flow of fluids and electrolytes into the bowel. That allows more fluid to be absorbed into your body and helps create firmer stools.
Here are Money’s picks for the best antidiarrheals, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#6
|CVS Anti-Diarrheal tablets
|Loperamide
|
|
#4
|Equate Anti-Diarrheal
|Loperamide
|
|
#5
|GoodSense Anti-Diarrheal
|Loperamide
|
|
#1
|Imodium A-D
|Loperamide
|
|
#3
|Kaopectate Max
|Bismuth subsalicylate
|
|
#2
|Pepto-Bismol Original Liquid
|Bismuth subsalicylate
|
|
#8
|Rite Aid Anti-Diarrheal
|Loperamide
|
|
#7
|Walgreens Anti-Diarrheal caplets
|Loperamide
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.