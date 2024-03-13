Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Antidiarrheals

    Products that inhibit diarrhea work by stemming the flow of fluids and electrolytes into the bowel. That allows more fluid to be absorbed into your body and helps create firmer stools.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best antidiarrheals, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		CVS Anti-Diarrheal tablets Loperamide
    • Controls diarrhea
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Available as tablets
    #4
    		Equate Anti-Diarrheal Loperamide
    • Controls diarrhea
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Available as tablets
    #5
    		GoodSense Anti-Diarrheal Loperamide
    • Controls diarrhea
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Available as a liquid
    #1
    		Imodium A-D Loperamide
    • Controls diarrhea
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Available as pills and liquid
    #3
    		Kaopectate Max Bismuth subsalicylate
    • Liquid
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Controls diarrhea
    #2
    		Pepto-Bismol Original Liquid Bismuth subsalicylate
    • Liquid
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Controls diarrhea
    #8
    		Rite Aid Anti-Diarrheal Loperamide
    • Controls diarrhea
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Available as tablets
    #7
    		Walgreens Anti-Diarrheal caplets Loperamide
    • Controls diarrhea
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Available as tablets
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

