Parents who prefer cough medications for their children that have manmade active ingredients can opt for children’s versions. Among other advantages, these kids’ formulations may carry instructions that more explicitly address use by younger users.
Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s cough products. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with general notes about efficacy and dosage.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#9
|Chestal Honey Cough Syrup
|Antimonium tartaricum Bryonia Coccus cacti Drosera Ipecacuanha Pulsatilla Rumex crispus Spongia tosta Sticta pulmonaria
#2
|Children's Dimetapp Cold & Cough
|Dextromethorphan Brompheniramine Phenylephrine
#10
|Halls Kids Sore Throat & Cough Pops
|Menthol
#4
|Hyland's 4 Kids Cold & Cough
|Alium Cepa Hepar Sulph Calc Hydrastis Natrum Muriaticum Phosphorus Pulsatilla Sulphur
#6
|Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup
|Honey
#7
|Maty's Organic Children's Cough Syrup
|Honey Apple cider vinegar Clove Cinnamon Lemon balm extract Lemon peel Majoram Cayenne pepper
#3
|Children's Mucinex Cough
|Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin
#1
|Children's Robitussin Cough and Chest Congestion DM
|Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin
#8
|Vicks Children's Cough & Congestion
|Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin Phenylephrine
#5
|Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup + Mucus
|Dark honey Ivy leaf Zinc Elderberry
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.