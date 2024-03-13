Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Children's Topical Cough Suppressants, Ointments

    Ointment rubs for children purported to relieve the discomfort of a cold and suppress coughing may have man-made or natural ingredients. Here are Money’s picks for the best topical cough suppressant ointments for children, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and dosage.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Herbion Naturals Chest Rub Olive oil Eucalyptus oil Clove oil Wintergreen oil Beeswax
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Menthol-free
    • Petroleum-free
    #2
    		Maty's All Natural Baby Chest Rub Lavender essential oil Chamomile essential oil Eucalyptus essential oil
    • Safe in children 3 months and older
    • Can be used as often as needed
    • Menthol-free
    #5
    		Nature's Baby Organics Ah-Choo! Chest/Cold/Vapor Rub Sunflower seed oil Cera alba Coconut oil Olive oil Eucalyptus oil Lavender oil Tea tree oil
    • Menthol-free
    • Safe in children 6 months and older
    • Hypoallergenic
    #1
    		Vicks VapoRub Children's Topical Cough Suppressant Camphor Eucalyptus oil Menthol
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Can be used up to 3 times a day
    • Relieves cough
    • Available as an ointment
    #3
    		Zarbee's Naturals Baby Chest Rub Eucalyptus Beeswax Lavender
    • Safe in childen 2 months and older
    • Can be used up to 3 times a day
    • Menthol-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

