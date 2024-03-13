Therapeutic mouthrinses can help reduce or control plaque, gingivitis, bad breath and tooth decay. Here are Money’s picks for the best OTC therapeutic mouthwashes and rinses, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about each.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Act Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#6
|Biotène Dry Mouth Oral Rinse
|Water Glycerin Xylitol Sorbitol Propylene Glycol
|
|
#4
|Colgate Peroxyl Mouth Sore Rinse
|Hydrogen peroxide
|
|
#9
|Crest Gum Care Mouthwash
|Cetylpyridinium Chloride
|
|
#2
|Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash Multi Protection
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#1
|Listerine Original Antiseptic Mouthwash
|Eucalyptol Menthol Methyl Salicylate Thymol
|
|
#7
|Orajel Antiseptic Mouth Sore Rinse
|Hydrogen peroxide Menthol
|
|
#8
|SmartMouth Clinical DDS Oral Rinse
|Cetylpyridinium Chloride
|
|
#5
|TheraBreath Oral Rinse
|Sodium bicarbonate Sodium hydroxide
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.