Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Children's Cough/Cold Combinations

    A cough, cold or flu can cause a host of symptoms in your child’s head and chest. Here are Money’s picks for the best combination cough/cold products for children.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		Boiron Kids Chestal Cold & Cough Dulcamara Ferrum phosphoricum Hydrastis canadensis Kali bichromicum Nux vomica
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 3 years and older
    • Available in a liquid
    #1
    		Children's Dimetapp Cold & Cough Brompheniramine Dextromethorphan Phenylephrine
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Available in a liquid
    • Can cause drowsiness
    • Relieves cough, sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes
    #5
    		Hyland's 4 Kids Cold 'n Cough Allium Cepa Hepar Sulph Hydrastis Natrum Muriaticum Phosphorus Pulsatilla Sulphur
    • Homeopathic
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Dye-free and sugar-free
    #3
    		Children's Mucinex Multi-Symptom Cold Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin Phenylephrine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    • Relieves cough and congestion
    #6
    		PediaCare Children's Cold & Cough Brompheniramine Dextromethorphan Phenylephrine
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Can cause drowsiness
    #2
    		Children's Robitussin Cough & Cold Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin Phenylephrine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    • Relieves cough and congestion
    #8
    		Triaminic Children's Day Time Cold & Cough Dextromethorphan Phenylephrine
    • Non-drowsy
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    • Relieves cough and congestion
    #7
    		Vicks Children's NyQuil Cold & Cough Relief Chlorpheniramine Dextromethorphan
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves cough, sneezing, coughing, runny nose
    • Can cause drowsiness
    #4
    		Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup + Mucus Dark honey Ivy leaf Zinc Elderberry
    • Drug-free
    • Safe in children 2-6 years old
    • Soothes cough and clears mucus
    • Available in a liquid
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

