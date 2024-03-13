Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Incontinence-Related Skin Protectants

    When suffering from incontinence, topical skin treatments provide a barrier to shield the skin from irritants such as urine, stool, and excess moisture. Here are Money’s picks for the best topical incontinence-related skin protectants, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		A&D Ointment Lanolin Petrolatum
    • Forms protective barrier
    • Can apply as needed
    • Dye-free
    • Paraben-free
    #9
    		Aloe Vesta Protective Ointment Petrolatum
    • Forms protective barrier
    • Can apply as needed
    #5
    		Aquaphor Healing Ointment Petrolatum
    • Preservative-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Protects and treats chapped skin and lips
    #4
    		Balmex Zinc oxide
    • Works within 3 hours
    • Can apply as needed
    • Forms protective barrier
    #2
    		Calmoseptine Ointment Menthol Zinc oxide
    • Anti-itch
    • Forms protective barrier
    • Can leave residue
    #3
    		Desitin Zinc oxide
    • Forms protective barrier
    • Can apply as needed
    • Works as soon as within 12 hours
    #6
    		Secura Protective Ointment Petrolatum
    • Contains clove oil to mask odor
    • Protects skin
    • Contains vitamins A, D, and E
    #7
    		Sensi-Care Protective Barrier Zinc oxide Petrolatum
    • Forms protective barrier
    • Fragrance-free
    • For all ages
    • Dye-free
    #8
    		Smith & Nephew Skin-Prep Citroflex
    • Fast-drying liquid
    • Forms protective barrier
    • Alcohol-free
    #10
    		Tena Barrier Cream Dimethicone
    • Fragrance-free
    • Forms protective barrier
    • Relieves chapped or cracked skin
