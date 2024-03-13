While you can treat toothache with traditional painkillers such as ibuprofen, a number of specialized gels, oils and tablets are also available.

Here are Money’s picks for the best such toothache products, including some homeopathic treatments and those aimed at infants. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with general notes about efficacy.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.