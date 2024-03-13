Supplements billed as helping to boost the health of joints include ingredients such as glucosamine and chondroitin. While the supplements may provide pain relief for some, there’s little evidence that they do so for all who are experiencing joint pain.
Here are Money’s picks for the best joint health supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#5
|Doctor's Best Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM
|Chloride Sodium Potassium Glucosamine sulfate Chondroitin sulfate Methylsulfonylmethane
#10
|Flex-a-Min Triple Strength
|Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Chondroitin sulfate Collagen Boswellia sulfate Citrus bioflavonoids Hyaluronic acid
#9
|GNC Triple Strength Fish Oil
|Omega-3s
#8
|Kirkland Signature Glucosamine with MSM
|Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane
#3
|Nature's Bounty Joint Support Complex
|Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Boron Manganese Vitamin C
#4
|NOW Foods Glucosamine & Chondroitin with MSM
|Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane
#2
|Osteo Bi-Flex Triple Strength
|Vitamin C Manganese Sodium Glucosamine Boswellia serrata extract Chondroitin sulfate Methylsulfonylmethane Collagen Boswellia serrata Boron Hyaluronic acid
#1
|Schiff Move Free Advanced Plus MSM & Vitamin D3
|Vitamin D Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Uniflex Chondroitin sulfate Hyaluronic acid
#6
|Solgar Glucosamine Hyaluronic Acid Chondroitin MSM
|Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Chondroitin sulfate Collagen
#7
|Zenwise Health Joint Support
|Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Chondroitin sulfate Boswellia serrata Turmeric root Hyaluronic acid
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.