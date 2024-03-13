Applying a product to your skin that is derived from vitamin A may improve the appearance of stretch marks that are less than a few months old. Here are Money’s picks for the best stretch mark treatments, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#9
|Alba Botanica Cocoa Butter Hand & Body Lotion
|Glycerin Aleurites moluccana seed oil Shea butter Dimethicone Sunflower seed oil
|
#2
|Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
|Soybean oil Sunflower seed oil Safflower seed oil Simmondsia chinensis seed oil Salvia hispanica seed oil Punica granatum seed oil Plukenetia volubilis seed oil Wheat germ oil Rosehip fruit oil Calendula officinalis extract Lavender oil Rosemary leaf oil Anthemis nobilis flower oil Pogostemon cablin leaf extract
|
#7
|BioCorneum Advanced Scar Treatment
|Silicone Avobenzone Homosalate Meradimate Octisalate Octocrylene
|
#5
|Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter
|Sunflower seed oil Glycerin Coconut oil Cetyl alcohol Sweet almond oil Shea butter
|
#8
|CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser
|Glycerin Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP
|
#10
|Earth Mama Organic Skin & Scar Balm
|Olive fruit oil Beeswax Jojoba seed oil Tamanu oil Sea buckthorn seed oil Rosehip seed oil Lavender oil St. John's wort extract Calendula flower extract Gotu Kola extract Immortelle flower oil Matricaria flower oil Tea tree leaf oil Rosemary leaf extract
|
#1
|Mederma Stretch Marks Therapy
|Allium cepa bulb extract
|
#6
|Mustela Stretch Marks Cream
|Glycerin Shea butter
|
#3
|Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks
|Cocoa extract Sweet almond oil Petrolatum
|
#4
|StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate
|Glycerin Cetearyl alcohol Dimethicone Shea butter Copper tripeptide
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.