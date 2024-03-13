Cosmetic oral rinses can temporarily mask bad breath and provide a pleasing flavor but, unlike their therapeutic counterparts, they do not kill bacteria and so may be less effective for long-term control of bad breath.
Here are Money’s picks for the best cosmetic mouthwashes and oral rinses, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about each. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#5
|Act Anticavity Fluoride Rinse
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#7
|CloSYS Ultra Sensitive Mouthwash
|Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Trisodium Phosphate Citric Acid
|
|
#2
|Colgate Total Advanced Pro-Shield Mouthwash
|Cetylpyridinium chloride
|
|
#3
|Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash Multi Protection
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#4
|Crest Scope Outlast Mouthwash
|Alcohol Glycerin
|
|
#1
|Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash
|Eucalyptol Menthol Methyl Salicylate Thymol
|
|
#8
|SmartMouth Clinical DDS Oral Rinse
|Cetylpyridinium Chloride
|
|
#6
|TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse
|Sodium bicarbonate Sodium hydroxide
|
|
#9
|Tom's of Maine Wicked Fresh! Mouthwash
|Glycerin Sorbitol Aloe Zinc citrate Menthol
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.