Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Toothpaste, Sensitive Gums/Teeth

    Some people require a toothpaste that is gentler on their teeth and gums than regular formulations. Here are Money’s picks for the best toothpastes for sensitive mouths. Our choices also include a brand of tooth-whitening strips that emphasize sensitivity.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		Arm & Hammer Sensitive Teeth and Gums Potassium nitrate Sodium fluoride
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Should use twice a day
    • Prevents cavities
    #2
    		Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Calcium carbonate Arginine Sodium monofuorophosphate
    • Can apply directly to sensitive tooth for 1 minute
    • Prevents cavities
    • Long-lasting
    #3
    		Crest Sensi-Stop Strips Glycerin Dipotassium Oxalate Carbomer Sodium Hydroxide
    • Immediate relief
    • Must wear for 10 minutes
    • Shouldn't eat or drink for 30 minutes
    #8
    		Hello Sensitivity Relief Potassium nitrate Sodium fluoride
    • Vegan
    • No artifical sweeteners
    • Strengthens enamel
    #9
    		Oral-B Sensitivity & Gum Calm Stannous fluoride Sodium fluoride Eugenol
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    • Relieves mouth pain
    • Prevents cavities
    #4
    		Parodontax Extra Fresh Sodium bicarbonate Glycerin Sodium fluoride
    • Helps stop bleeding gums
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #1
    		Sensodyne Pronamel Potassium nitrate Sodium fluoride
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    • Reduces sensitivity
    • Whitening
    #7
    		Sensodyne Repair and Protect Stannous fluoride
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    • Prevents cavities
    #5
    		Tom's of Maine Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste Arginine bicarbonate Benzyl alcohol Calcium carbonate Hydrated silica
    • Fluoride-free
    • Long-lasting protection
    • No artificial dyes or sweeteners
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.