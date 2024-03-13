Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Sleep Aid/Analgesic Combination Products

    Dual-purpose products that remedy pain and encourage sleepiness usually contain a familiar painkiller such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen paired with diphenhydramine. The latter is known to be a sedating antihistamine, and is more likely to make you feel sleepy than other antihistamines.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best combination of sleep aid and analgesic effects. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Advil PM Liqui-Gels Ibuprofen Diphenhydramine
    • Capsules
    • Taken at bedtime
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #3
    		Aleve PM Naproxen Diphenhydramine
    • Up to 12 hours of pain relief
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #4
    		Excedrin PM Acetaminophen Aspirin Diphenhydramine
    • Tablets
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    • Taken at bedtime
    #7
    		GoodSense Pain Relief PM Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Taken at bedtime
    #8
    		Kroger Pain Relief PM Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Taken at bedtime
    #5
    		MidNite Back to Sleep Melatonin Lemon balm Lavender Chamomile
    • Quick melt tablets
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    • No water needed
    #1
    		Tylenol PM Extra Strength Caplet Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
    • Tablets
    • Taken at bedtime
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #9
    		Walgreens Pain Reliever PM Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
    • Geltabs
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Taken at bedtime
    #6
    		ZzzQuil Night Pain Liquid Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Liquid
    • Taken once per day at bedtime
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

