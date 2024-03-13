Dual-purpose products that remedy pain and encourage sleepiness usually contain a familiar painkiller such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen paired with diphenhydramine. The latter is known to be a sedating antihistamine, and is more likely to make you feel sleepy than other antihistamines.

Here are Money’s picks for the best combination of sleep aid and analgesic effects. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.