Dual-purpose products that remedy pain and encourage sleepiness usually contain a familiar painkiller such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen paired with diphenhydramine. The latter is known to be a sedating antihistamine, and is more likely to make you feel sleepy than other antihistamines.
Here are Money’s picks for the best combination of sleep aid and analgesic effects. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#2
|Advil PM Liqui-Gels
|Ibuprofen Diphenhydramine
|
|
#3
|Aleve PM
|Naproxen Diphenhydramine
|
|
#4
|Excedrin PM
|Acetaminophen Aspirin Diphenhydramine
|
|
#7
|GoodSense Pain Relief PM
|Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
|
|
#8
|Kroger Pain Relief PM
|Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
|
|
#5
|MidNite Back to Sleep
|Melatonin Lemon balm Lavender Chamomile
|
|
#1
|Tylenol PM Extra Strength Caplet
|Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
|
|
#9
|Walgreens Pain Reliever PM
|Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
|
|
#6
|ZzzQuil Night Pain Liquid
|Acetaminophen Diphenhydramine
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.