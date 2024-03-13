Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Topical Cough Lozenges

    A topical cough lozenge — sometimes called a cough drop — is a tablet that’s dissolved slowly in the mouth and typically helps suppress coughing and lubricate and soothe irritated tissues of the throat. Here are Money’s picks for the best such products, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    Topical cough lozenges are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Halls Cough Drops Menthol
    • Mentholated
    • Cools nasal passages
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 5 years and older
    • Sugar-free version
    #2
    		Ricola Herbal Cough Drops Menthol
    • Mentholated
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Sugar-free version
    • Available in different flavors
    #3
    		Luden's Throat Drops Pectin
    • Menthol-free
    • Sugar-free version
    • Available in different flavors
    • Soothes sore throat
    • Safe in children 3 years and older
    #4
    		Fisherman's Friend Menthol
    • Mentholated
    • Safe in children 5 years and older
    • Sugar-free version
    • Available in different flavors
    • Soothes sore throat
    #5
    		Cepacol Sore Throat & Cough Lozenges Benzocaine, Dextromethorphan
    • Menthol-free
    • Relieves cough
    • Numbs sore throat
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Fast-acting
    #6
    		Vicks VapoDrops Menthol
    • Mentholated
    • Soothes throat
    • Cools nasal passages
    • Sugar-free version
    #7
    		Smith Brothers Cough Drops Pectin
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe to use in children 2 years and older
    • Relieves sore throat
    • Menthol-free
    #8
    		Jakemans Throat & Chest Lozenges Menthol
    • Mentholated
    • Soothes throat
    • Relieves cough
    • Available in different flavors
    • Vegetarian
    • Safe to use in children 2 years and older
    #9
    		Chloraseptic Total Sore Throat & Cough Benzocaine, Menthol
    • Mentholated
    • Numbs sore throat
    • Sugar-free version
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

