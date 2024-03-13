Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Joint Support/Braces

    Various companies make braces that help support various joints in the body, including those for knees, ankles, elbows and backs.

    Here are Money’s picks for the companies that make the best braces for joint support, including the range of braces they offer.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		Aircast N/A
    • Multiple braces, including ankle, foot, shoulder
    #3
    		Bauerfeind N/A
    • Multiple braces, including knee, ankle, back, elbow, thigh, wrist
    #8
    		Bracoo N/A
    • Multiple braces, including hand, wrist, arm, elbow, back, waist, neck, knee, ankle, leg
    #9
    		Copper Fit N/A
    • Multiple support sleeves, including elbow, knee, wrist, back
    #1
    		DonJoy N/A
    • Multiple braces, including foot, ankle, knee, hip, shoulder
    #4
    		McDavid N/A
    • Multiple braces, including knee, ankle, back, shoulder, elbow, wrist
    #2
    		Mueller N/A
    • Multiple braces, including knee, ankle, elbow, back, shoulder, wrist, hand, thigh, shin, and calf
    #10
    		Neo G N/A
    • Multiple braces, including knee, ankle, back, elbow
    #7
    		Ossur N/A
    • Multiple braces, including knee, foot, back, cervical, wrist, hip, elbow, shoulder
    #5
    		Shock Doctor N/A
    • Multiple braces, including knee, elbow, arm, ankle, back, wrist
