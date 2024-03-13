Stimulant laxatives, also known as contact laxatives, work by stimulating the muscles in your gut to move the stool along to your back passage. They’re relatively slow-acting, requiring between six and twelve hours to do their work.

Here are Money’s picks for the best stimulant laxatives, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.