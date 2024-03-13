Stimulant laxatives, also known as contact laxatives, work by stimulating the muscles in your gut to move the stool along to your back passage. They’re relatively slow-acting, requiring between six and twelve hours to do their work.
Here are Money’s picks for the best stimulant laxatives, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#7
|Carter's Little Pills
|Bisacodyl
|
|
#1
|Dulcolax Laxative Tablets
|Bisacodyl
|
|
#3
|Ex-Lax Regular Strength
|Sennosides
|
|
#8
|Fletcher's Gentle Laxative
|Senna pod concentrate
|
|
#5
|Prunelax Regular Strength Tablets
|Sennosides
|
|
#6
|Senexon-S
|Docusate sodium Sennosides
|
|
#2
|Senokot Regular Strength
|Sennosides
|
|
#4
|Swiss Kriss Herbal Laxative
|Sennosides
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.