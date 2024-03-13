Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Laxatives, Stimulant

    Stimulant laxatives, also known as contact laxatives, work by stimulating the muscles in your gut to move the stool along to your back passage. They’re relatively slow-acting, requiring between six and twelve hours to do their work.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best stimulant laxatives, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Carter's Little Pills Bisacodyl
    • Tablets
    • Sodium-free
    • Safe in people 6 years and older
    • Works within 6-12 hours
    #1
    		Dulcolax Laxative Tablets Bisacodyl
    • Works within 6-12 hours
    • Tablets
    • Safe in people 6 years and older
    #3
    		Ex-Lax Regular Strength Sennosides
    • Available in chewable chocolate pieces and tablets
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Works within 6-12 hours
    #8
    		Fletcher's Gentle Laxative Senna pod concentrate
    • Liquid
    • Works as fast at 6 hours
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    #5
    		Prunelax Regular Strength Tablets Sennosides
    • Tablets
    • Works within 8-12 hours
    • Safe for children 15 years and older
    #6
    		Senexon-S Docusate sodium Sennosides
    • Stool softener and stimulant
    • Tablets
    • Works within 6-12 hours
    #2
    		Senokot Regular Strength Sennosides
    • Safe in people 2 years and older
    • Works within 6-12 hours
    • Can take up to twice a day
    #4
    		Swiss Kriss Herbal Laxative Sennosides
    • Tablets
    • Works within 6-12 hours
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

