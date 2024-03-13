Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Topical Anesthetics (not oral)

    Applying an over-the-counter anesthetic can offer relief from a burn, bite or other minor injury. Here are Money’s picks for the best anesthetics to apply topically, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Anesten Cream Lidocaine
    • Should apply 1 to 1.5 hours before tattoo
    • Not for use around eyes
    • Water-based
    #2
    		Bactine Max Pain Relieving Cleansing Spray Benzalkonium Cl Lidocaine
    • Fast relief of burns
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #5
    		Ebanel Numb 520 Lidocaine
    • Local and anorectal use
    • Works in 5 minutes
    • Fragrance-free
    • Non-greasy
    #4
    		HUSH Gel Lidocaine Aloe leaf extract Calendula extract Chamomile extract Green tea extract Comfrey extract Menthol
    • Must allow 1 hour for absorption
    • Used for numbing before tattoo
    #1
    		Lanacane Medicated cream Benzocaine
    • Fast-acting
    • Cream
    #8
    		Numb Master Numbing cream Lidocaine
    • Works in 5 minutes
    • Non-greasy
    • Fragrance-free
    #6
    		Numbskin Numbing cream Lidocaine
    • Fast-acting
    • Cream
    #7
    		Vasocaine Lidocaine
    • Fast-acting
    • Spray
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.