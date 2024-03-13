Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Decongestants, Nasal Spray

    Nasal decongestants provide short-term relief for a blocked or stuffy nose. Here are Money’s picks for the best decongestants that are administered nasally — as in, through your nose. We include information on active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Afrin Oxymetazoline
    • Available in no-drip formulations
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    #2
    		Sinus-Max Severe Nasal Congestion Relief Oxymetazoline
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    #3
    		Vicks Sinex Nasal Spray Oxymetazoline
    • Available in ultra fine mist formulation
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    #4
    		Little Remedies Decongestant Nose Drops Phenylephrine
    • Relieves swollen nasal passages
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Alcohol free
    #5
    		Dristan Nasal Spray Oxymetazoline
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #6
    		Rite Aid Maximum Strength Nasal Relief Nasal Spray Oxymetazoline
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #7
    		Zicam Extreme Congestion Relief Oxymetazoline
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    • No drip formulation available
    • Contains soothing aloe vera
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #8
    		Walgreens Anefrin Nasal Spray Oxymetazoline
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    #9
    		Major Nasal Decongestant Oxymetazoline
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

