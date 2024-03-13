Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Cranberry Supplements

    Cranberry pills are small tablets or capsules made from a dried, powdered form of the fruit. They’re taken to provide many of the same purported health benefits as fresh cranberries, such as reducing the risk of urinary tract infections. Some cranberry supplements also contain other ingredients, such as vitamin C or probiotics, to enhance their effects.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best cranberry supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		Bluebonnet Nutrition Cranberry Fruit Extract Vitamin C Cranberry
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    • For adults only
    #7
    		Gaia Herbs Cranberry Concentrate Cranberry
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken twice a day
    #5
    		Life Extension Cran-Max Cranberry Ellirose hibiscus extract
    • Capsules
    • Taken twice a day
    • Gluten-free
    #8
    		Nature Made Cranberry Vitamin C Cranberry
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day with food
    • Gluten-free
    #1
    		Nature's Bounty Cranberry Vitamin C Vitamin E Cranberry concentrate
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Sugar-free
    #4
    		Nature's Way Cranberry Fruit Cranberry
    • Taken 3 times a day
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    #2
    		NOW Foods Cranberry Caps Vitamin C Cranberry
    • Capsules
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Best with food
    #6
    		Pure Encapsulations Cranberry NS Cranberry
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    #3
    		Solaray CranActin Vitamin C Cranberry
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken 4 times a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

