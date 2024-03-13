Cranberry pills are small tablets or capsules made from a dried, powdered form of the fruit. They’re taken to provide many of the same purported health benefits as fresh cranberries, such as reducing the risk of urinary tract infections. Some cranberry supplements also contain other ingredients, such as vitamin C or probiotics, to enhance their effects.

Here are Money’s picks for the best cranberry supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.