Acne washes help reduce the oil production that is associated with this skin condition. While often applied to the face, these products may also be used to wash acne on the back and chest in the shower as well. Here are Money’s picks for the best acne washes, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#9
|AcneFree Oil-Free Acne Cleanser
|Benzoyl peroxide
|
|
#7
|Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#5
|Biore Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#2
|CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
|Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP Hyaluronic acid
|
|
#3
|Clean & Clear Acne Triple Clear Exfoliating Scrub
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#4
|La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#8
|Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#1
|Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#10
|Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#6
|Proactiv Renewing Cleanser
|Benzoyl peroxide
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.