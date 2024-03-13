A cold or other respiratory condition all too often involves an uncomfortable cough. Here are Money’s picks for the best cough suppressants, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#1
|Delsym
|Dextromethorphan
|
|
#2
|Robitussin Cough and Chest Congestion
|Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
|
|
#3
|Mucinex DM
|Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
|
|
#4
|Halls Mentho-Lyptus Cough Drops
|Menthol
|
|
#5
|Sucrets Sore Throat & Cough
|Dyclonine, Menthol
|
|
#6
|Dimetapp Cold & Cough
|Brompheniramine, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
|
|
#7
|Ricola Herbal Cough Drops
|Menthol
|
|
#8
|Nyquil Cough DM + Congestion
|Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine, Phenylephrine
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.