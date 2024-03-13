Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Cough Suppressants

    A cold or other respiratory condition all too often involves an uncomfortable cough. Here are Money’s picks for the best cough suppressants, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Delsym Dextromethorphan
    • Available in a liquid
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    • Relieves cough
    #2
    		Robitussin Cough and Chest Congestion Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Available in capsules and liquid
    #3
    		Mucinex DM Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Available as tablets
    #4
    		Halls Mentho-Lyptus Cough Drops Menthol
    • Safe in children 5 years and older
    • Soothes cough
    • Cools nasal passages
    #5
    		Sucrets Sore Throat & Cough Dyclonine, Menthol
    • Soothes cough
    • Numbs throat
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    #6
    		Dimetapp Cold & Cough Brompheniramine, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
    • Relieves cough
    • Treats sinus pressure
    • Can cause drowsiness
    #7
    		Ricola Herbal Cough Drops Menthol
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Soothes cough
    #8
    		Nyquil Cough DM + Congestion Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine, Phenylephrine
    • Relieves cough
    • Treats sinus pressure
    • Can cause drowsiness
