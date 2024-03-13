Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Proton Pump Inhibitors

    Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are medications that block enzymes to reduce stomach acid. Non-prescription PPIs are designed for short-term relief of acid reflux, among other conditions.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best proton pump inhibitors, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		Basic Care Omeprazole Delayed Release TabletS Omeprazole
    • 24 hour relief
    • Tablets
    • Must take on empty stomach
    • Taken once a day
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    #7
    		CVS Health Lansoprazole OTC Lansoprazole
    • Capsules
    • 24 hour relief
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    • Taken once a day
    #2
    		Nexium 24HR Esomeprazole
    • Available in tablets and capsules
    • Must take on empty stomach
    • Taken once a day
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    • 24 hour relief
    #3
    		Prevacid 24HR Lansoprazole
    • Available in capsules
    • 24 hour relief
    • Taken once per day
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    #1
    		Prilosec OTC Omeprazole
    • Available in different flavors
    • Tablets
    • Must take on empty stomach
    • Taken once a day
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    • 24 hour relief
    #5
    		Walgreens Omeprazole OTC Omeprazole
    • Available in different flavors
    • Tablets and capsules
    • Must take on empty stomach
    • Taken once a day
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    • 24 hour relief
    #4
    		Zegerid OTC Omeprazole Sodium bicarbonate
    • Available in capsules
    • 24 hour relief
    • Taken once per day
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

