Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are medications that block enzymes to reduce stomach acid. Non-prescription PPIs are designed for short-term relief of acid reflux, among other conditions.
Here are Money’s picks for the best proton pump inhibitors, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#6
|Basic Care Omeprazole Delayed Release TabletS
|Omeprazole
#7
|CVS Health Lansoprazole OTC
|Lansoprazole
#2
|Nexium 24HR
|Esomeprazole
#3
|Prevacid 24HR
|Lansoprazole
#1
|Prilosec OTC
|Omeprazole
#5
|Walgreens Omeprazole OTC
|Omeprazole
#4
|Zegerid OTC
|Omeprazole Sodium bicarbonate
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.