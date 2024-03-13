The blood glucose meters most diabetics need often come with a lancet to extract blood. If the one you own doesn’t, or you need additional blood sampling devices, here are Money’s picks for the best such examples.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#1
|Accu-Chek FastClix
|N/A
#10
|Auvon Lancing Device & Twist Lancets
|N/A
#9
|Bayer Microlet Lancets
|N/A
#6
|CareTouch Lancing Device
|N/A
#3
|FreeStyle Lancing Device II
|N/A
#4
|Genteel Plus Painless Lancing Device
|N/A
#2
|OneTouch Delica Plus
|N/A
#7
|Owen Mumford Autolet
|N/A
#5
|Pip Lancets
|N/A
#8
|TruePlus Sterile Lancets
|N/A
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.