Some parents may prefer cough medications for their children that lack man-made active ingredients. Here are Money’s picks for the best cough products that are homeopathic — as in, that use natural substances to treat symptoms. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with general notes about efficacy.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Boiron Chestal Honey Adult Cold & Cough Syrup
|Antimonium tartaricum, Bryonia, Coccus cacti, Drosera, Ipecacuanha, Pulsatilla, Rumex crispus, Spongia tosta, Sticta pulmonaria
|
|
#2
|Hyland's 4Kids Cough Syrup
|Aconitum napellus, Antimonion tartaricum, Ipecacuanha, Spongia tosta
|
|
#3
|Sambucol Black Elderberry Syrup
|Elderberry extract
|
|
#4
|Zarbee's Complete Cough Syrup + Immune
|Zinc gluconate, Vitamin C, Dark honey, Thyme leaf extract, English ivy leaf extract, Grapefruit seed extract, Black elderberry fruit extract
|
|
#5
|Similasan Kids Cold & Mucus Relief
|Belladonna, Chamomilla, Cuprum metallicum, Drosera, Echinacea, Ferrum phosphoricum, Senega officinalis, Zincum metallicum
|
|
#6
|Umcka Cough Syrup
|Pelargonium sidoides, Aconitum napellus, Bryonia, Hepar sulphuris calcareum, Stannum metallicum
|
|
#7
|Boiron Chestal Children's Cold & Cough Syrup
|Dulcamara, Ferrum phosphoricum, Hydrastis canadensis, Kali bichromicum, Nux vomica
|
|
#8
|Dr. King's Lungs & Bronchial Relief
|Ammonium carbonicum, Antimonium arsenicicum, Antimonium tartaricum, Arsenicum album, Brmium, Carbo vegetabilis, Chlorinum, Kali carbonicum, Lobella inflata, Stannum metallicum, Sulphuricum acidum
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.