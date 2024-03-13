Medications can help reduce the feeling of nausea and help prevent vomiting.
Here are Money’s picks for the best nausea remedies, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
#5
|Bonine
|Meclizine
#2
|Dramamine Original
|Dimenhydrinate
#6
|Emetrol Nausea Relief Liquid
|Dextrose Levulose Phosphoric acid
#3
|Gin Gins Original Ginger Chews
|Ginger
#8
|Nauzene Chewables
|Sodium citrate dihydrate
#7
|Pepto-Bismol Original Liquid
|Bismuth subsalicylate
#1
|Sea-Bands
|N/A
#4
|Tummydrops
|Ginger extract
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.