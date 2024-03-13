Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Nausea Remedies

    Medications can help reduce the feeling of nausea and help prevent vomiting.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best nausea remedies, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Bonine Meclizine
    • Tablets
    • Can cause drowsiness
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can help prevent motion sickness
    #2
    		Dramamine Original Dimenhydrinate
    • Safe in people 2 years and older
    • Can help prevent motion sickenss
    • Tablets
    #6
    		Emetrol Nausea Relief Liquid Dextrose Levulose Phosphoric acid
    • Non-drowsy
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Cherry flavor
    #3
    		Gin Gins Original Ginger Chews Ginger
    • Chews
    • Vegan
    • Contains sugar
    • Gluten-free
    #8
    		Nauzene Chewables Sodium citrate dihydrate
    • Chewables
    • Safe for people 18 and older
    • Works within 4 minutes
    #7
    		Pepto-Bismol Original Liquid Bismuth subsalicylate
    • Liquid
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Controls diarrhea
    #1
    		Sea-Bands N/A
    • Drug-free
    • No side effects
    • Accupressure
    #4
    		Tummydrops Ginger extract
    • Lozenge
    • Gluten-free
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

