The best toothpastes are effective without being overly abrasive. Here are Money’s picks for the best toothpastes for general use. Most — with the exception of some pastes that boast natural ingredients — contain fluoride to strengthen tooth enamel. Our choices also include some brands that emphasize tooth whitening.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.