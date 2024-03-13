Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Magnesium Supplements

    Magnesium is associated with maintaining healthy blood pressure and more, and is available in supplement form for those with low levels of the mineral in their body. Many doctors question whether those with healthy levels of magnesium in their diet actually benefit from taking the substance supplementally - but also say such products likely do little medical harm.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best magnesium supplements, along with general information on each of them.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium Powder Magnesium
    • Powder
    • Taken twice a day
    • Mixed into liquid
    • For adults only
    #5
    		Jigsaw Health Magnesium with SRT Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Magnesium Malic acid
    • Tablets
    • Taken once daily with food
    • Dose can be divided
    #4
    		Life Extension Magnesium Caps Magnesium
    • Capsules
    • Taken once to three times daily
    • Contains three forms of magnesium
    #10
    		Natural Factors Magnesium Citrate Magnesium citrate
    • Capsules
    • Taken 1-3 times a day
    #1
    		Natural Vitality Natural Calm Gummies Magnesium citrate
    • Gummies
    • Safe for people 4 years and older
    #8
    		Nature's Way Magnesium Complex Magnesium
    • Capsules
    • Taken once daily with food
    #3
    		NOW Foods Magnesium Capsules Magnesium
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken once a day
    #9
    		NOW Foods Magnesium Citrate Powder Magnesium
    • Powder
    • Must mix with clear liquid
    • Taken once daily with food
    #7
    		Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate Magnesium glycinate
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken daily with meals
    #6
    		Thorne Research Magnesium Bisglycinate Magnesium bisglycinate
    • Powder
    • Taken by mouth once daily
    • Must be mixed with water
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

