Supplements billed as helping to boost your mood through vitamins and homeopathic ingredients are widely available. While some ingredients in certain brands are associated with improving aspects of mood — such as St. John’s Wart, which may reduce anxiety — doctors warn these are no substitute for pharmaceutically based treatments.
Here are Money’s picks for the best mood-health supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#4
|Doctor's Best L-Theanine with Suntheanine
|L-theanine (Suntheanine)
|
|
#6
|Doctor's Best SAM-e (S-Adenosyl Methionine)
|S-adenosyl L-methionine
|
|
#1
|Gaia Herbs Rhodiola Rosea
|Siberian rhodiola root extract
|
|
#10
|Jarrow Formulas B-Right
|Thiamin Riboflavin Niacin Folate Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Biotin Pantothenic acid Choline Pantethine Inositol
|
|
#5
|Natrol 5-HTP Mood & Stress
|5-Hydroxytryptophan Calcium
|
|
#9
|Natural Vitality Natural Calm Gummies
|Magnesium citrate
|
|
#2
|Nature's Bounty St. John's Wort
|Hypericum perforatum
|
|
#7
|Nordic Naturals Omega-3 Fatty Acids
|Omega-3s
|
|
#8
|NOW Foods Vitamin D3
|Vitamin D3
|
|
#3
|Organic India Ashwagandha
|Organic ashwagandha
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.