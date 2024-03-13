Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Mood Health Supplements

    Supplements billed as helping to boost your mood through vitamins and homeopathic ingredients are widely available. While some ingredients in certain brands are associated with improving aspects of mood — such as St. John’s Wart, which may reduce anxiety — doctors warn these are no substitute for pharmaceutically based treatments.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best mood-health supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Doctor's Best L-Theanine with Suntheanine L-theanine (Suntheanine)
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #6
    		Doctor's Best SAM-e (S-Adenosyl Methionine) S-adenosyl L-methionine
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #1
    		Gaia Herbs Rhodiola Rosea Siberian rhodiola root extract
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken twice a day
    #10
    		Jarrow Formulas B-Right Thiamin Riboflavin Niacin Folate Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Biotin Pantothenic acid Choline Pantethine Inositol
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    #5
    		Natrol 5-HTP Mood & Stress 5-Hydroxytryptophan Calcium
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #9
    		Natural Vitality Natural Calm Gummies Magnesium citrate
    • Gummies
    • Safe for people 4 years and older
    #2
    		Nature's Bounty St. John's Wort Hypericum perforatum
    • Capsules
    • Taken three times a day
    • For adults only
    • Capsules can be opened and prepared as a tea
    #7
    		Nordic Naturals Omega-3 Fatty Acids Omega-3s
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken once daily
    • For adults only
    #8
    		NOW Foods Vitamin D3 Vitamin D3
    • Capsules
    • Taken every 2 days with a fat-containing meal
    #3
    		Organic India Ashwagandha Organic ashwagandha
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken twice a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

