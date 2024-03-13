There’s evidence that a combination of vitamins E and C, beta-carotene and zinc (collectively known as the AREDS formulation) may reduce the incidence or advancement of certain eye diseases, such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Hence, supplements are sold that contain these and other ingredients.

Here are Money’s picks for the best ocular nutritional supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.

