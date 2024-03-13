There’s evidence that a combination of vitamins E and C, beta-carotene and zinc (collectively known as the AREDS formulation) may reduce the incidence or advancement of certain eye diseases, such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Hence, supplements are sold that contain these and other ingredients.
Here are Money’s picks for the best ocular nutritional supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.
#7
|ICaps by Alcon
|Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin E Riboflavin Calcium Zinc Selenium Copper Manganese Lutein Zeaxanthin
#3
|Doctor's Best Natural Vision Enhancers
|Fish oil Lutein Zeaxanthin
#2
|EyePromise AREDS 2 Plus Zinc-free
|Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Fish oil Mixed tocopherols Alpha lipoic acid Zeaxanthin Lutein
#6
|MacuHealth
|Lutein Zeaxanthin Meso-zeaxanthin
#4
|Nordic Naturals Omega Vision
|Vitamin E FloraGlo Lutein Zeaxanthin EPA DHA Other omega-3s Oleic acid
#10
|Ocuvite by Bausch + Lomb
|Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin E Zinc Selenium Copper Lutein
#1
|PreserVision AREDS 2 by Bausch + Lomb
|Vitamin C Vitamin E Zinc Copper Lutein Zeaxanthin
#9
|Solaray Lutein Eyes
|Lutein Bilberry Spinach leaf Blueberry fruit extract Rosemary leaf extract
#8
|Systane i-Caps
|Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin E Riboflavin Calcium Zinc Selenium Copper Manganese Lutein Zeaxanthin
#5
|Trunature Vision Complex
|Lutein Zeaxanthin
