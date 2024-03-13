Allergies can trigger symptoms such as nasal congestion and a runny nose, which antihistamines can help to remedy. Here are Money’s picks for the best oral antihistamines, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.