    Best OTC Choices in Sun Burn Relief

    It can be helpful to seek over-the-counter relief from the pain and peeling of a sunburn. Here are Money’s picks for the best products for sunburn relief, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		Aquaphor Healing Ointment Petrolatum
    • Preservative-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Protects and treats chapped skin and lips
    #5
    		Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment Colloidal oatmeal
    • Used in a bathtub
    • Must soak for 15-30 minutes
    • Fragrance-free
    #2
    		Banana Boat Soothing Aloe After Sun Gel Aloe barbadensis leaf juice
    • Applied as needed
    • Can be used on face
    #4
    		CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Cetearyl alcohol Petrolatum Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP Dimethicone
    • Helps restore protective skin barrier
    • Fragrance-free
    • Non-greasy
    #7
    		Cetaphil Soothing Gel Cream with Aloe Allantoin
    • Provides 24 hours of moisture
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    #8
    		CVS Health Aftersun Cooling Gel with Lidocaine Lidocaine Aloe barbadensis leaf juice
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Relieves pain and itching
    #3
    		Eucerin Aftersun lotion Glycerin Hydrogenated coco-glycerides Shea butter
    • Can be used as needed
    • Provides 24 hours of moisturizing
    • Non-greasy
    #6
    		Maui Vera Organic Sunburn Relief and After Sun Gel Aloe barbadensis juice
    • Can be applied up to 5 times a day
    • Paraben-free
    • Alcohol-free
    #1
    		Solarcaine Aloe Extra Burn Relief Gel Lidocaine
    • Fast relief of burns
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Contains aloe
    #10
    		Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Glycerin Petrolatum Aloe barbadensis leaf juice
    • Should apply twice a day
    • Moisturizes skin
    • Calms irritated skin
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

