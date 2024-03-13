There’s little evidence that supplements billed as helping to boost memory through ingredients such as omega-3 acids and magnesium actually do so. But taking them is also generally seen as harmless.
Here are Money’s picks for the best memory support supplements, along with general information on their active ingredients and more.
#3
|Carlson Labs Omega-3 Fatty Acids Fish Oil
|Fish oil
#10
|Gaia Herbs Ginseng
|Eleuthero root Ginseng root
#2
|Himalaya Bacopa Monnieri
|Bacopa whole plant powder Bacopa whole plant dry extract
#4
|Host Defense Lion's Mane Mushroom
|Lion's mane
#5
|Jarrow Formulas PS 100
|Phosphatidylserine
#7
|Mind Lab Pro Nootropic Supplements
|Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B12 Citicoline Bacopa monnieri Organic lion's mane mushroom Phosphatidylserine N-acetyl l-tyrosine L-theanine Rhodiola rosea Maritime pine bark extract
#1
|Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba
|Ginkgo biloba extract Flavone
#8
|NOW Foods Acetyl-L-Carnitine
|Acetyl-L-carnitine
#6
|Puritan's Pride Huperzine A
|Huperzine powder
#9
|Solgar Vitamin E
|Vitamin E Mixed tocopherols
