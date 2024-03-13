Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Contact Lens Solutions, Saline

    Unlike hydrogen peroxide contact-lens solutions, saline lens solutions do not disinfect. Rather, they’re formulated as a rinse for use before inserting the lenses into your eyes. Here are Money’s picks for the best saline contact-lens solutions, along with data on their active ingredients and other general notes about them.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Bausch + Lomb Biotrue Hyaluronan Polyaminopropyl biguanide Polyquaternium Alexidine
    • Provides additional moisture to lenses
    • Up to 20 hours of moisture
    #7
    		CVS Health Saline Saline
    • For soft contact lenses
    • Rinsing solution
    #2
    		Opti-Free Puremoist Polyquaternium Myristamidopropyl dimethylamine Polyoxyethylene polyoxybutylene
    • For silicone hydrogel and soft contact lenses
    • Must soak for at least 6 hours
    • Contains wetting agents
    • Can store lenses for up to 30 days
    #3
    		Refresh Carboxymethylcellulose sodium
    • Soothes dry contacts
    • Multidose bottle
    • For all soft and RGP contact lenses
    #5
    		Renu Poloxamine Polyaminopropyl biguanide Polyquaternium Alexidine
    • 3 different disinfectants
    • Provides up to 20 hours of moisture
    #4
    		Sensitive Eyes Saline
    • pH balanced
    • For rinsing soft contacts and gas permeable contacts
    #6
    		Walgreens Saline Saline
    • For soft contact lenses
    • Rinsing solution
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

