Unlike hydrogen peroxide contact-lens solutions, saline lens solutions do not disinfect. Rather, they’re formulated as a rinse for use before inserting the lenses into your eyes. Here are Money’s picks for the best saline contact-lens solutions, along with data on their active ingredients and other general notes about them.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#1
|Bausch + Lomb Biotrue
|Hyaluronan Polyaminopropyl biguanide Polyquaternium Alexidine
#8
|Blink Complete Multi-Purpose Solution
|Poloxamer 237
#7
|CVS Health Saline
|Saline
#2
|Opti-Free Puremoist
|Polyquaternium Myristamidopropyl dimethylamine Polyoxyethylene polyoxybutylene
#3
|Refresh
|Carboxymethylcellulose sodium
#5
|Renu
|Poloxamine Polyaminopropyl biguanide Polyquaternium Alexidine
#4
|Sensitive Eyes
|Saline
#6
|Walgreens Saline
|Saline
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.