Specialized antifungal creams aim to kill the fungus that causes jock itch, the aggravating rash that can develop in warm, moist areas of the body.Here are Money’s picks for the best antifungal jock-itch products, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#5
|Desenex Antifungal Powder
|Miconazole
#8
|Family Care Tolnaftate Antifungal Cream
|Tolnaftate
#7
|Globe Clotrimazole Antifungal Cream
|Clotrimazole
#3
|Lamisil AT Antifungal Cream
|Terbinafine
#1
|Lotrimin Ultra Jock Itch Cream
|Butenafine
#9
|Micatin Antifungal Cream
|Miconazole
#4
|Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel
|Dimethicone
#2
|Tinactin Antifungal Powder Spray
|Tolnaftate
#6
|Zeasorb Antifungal Powder
|Miconazole
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.