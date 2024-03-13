Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Jock Itch/Antifungal Products

    Specialized antifungal creams aim to kill the fungus that causes jock itch, the aggravating rash that can develop in warm, moist areas of the body.Here are Money’s picks for the best antifungal jock-itch products, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Desenex Antifungal Powder Miconazole
    • Powder
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Twice-daily treatment
    #8
    		Family Care Tolnaftate Antifungal Cream Tolnaftate
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Relieves itching, burning, cracking
    #7
    		Globe Clotrimazole Antifungal Cream Clotrimazole
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Relieves itching, burning, cracking, and scaling
    #3
    		Lamisil AT Antifungal Cream Terbinafine
    • Relieves itching
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Twice-daily treatment
    #1
    		Lotrimin Ultra Jock Itch Cream Butenafine
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Once-daily treatment
    • Relieves itching, burning, cracking
    #9
    		Micatin Antifungal Cream Miconazole
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Relieves itching, burning, scaling
    #4
    		Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel Dimethicone
    • Fragrance-free
    • Long-lasting
    • Non-greasy
    #2
    		Tinactin Antifungal Powder Spray Tolnaftate
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Relieves itching and burning
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    #6
    		Zeasorb Antifungal Powder Miconazole
    • Powder
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Twice-daily treatment
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.