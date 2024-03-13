Specialized antifungal creams aim to kill the fungus that causes jock itch, the aggravating rash that can develop in warm, moist areas of the body.Here are Money’s picks for the best antifungal jock-itch products, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.