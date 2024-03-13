Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Ear Wax Removal

    Ear wax can be removed at home with the use of drops placed into the ear. Often containing carbamide peroxide, these products loosen wax and allow its removal, sometimes with help from a bulb to spray water into the ear canal.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best ear wax removal products, along with general notes about each. These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Auro-Dri Ear Drying Aid Isopropyl alcohol Glycerin
    • Dries water in the ears
    • Instant drying aid
    • Flammable
    #1
    		Debrox Carbamide peroxide
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 days
    • Removes earwax
    #6
    		Equate Earwax Removal Drops Carbamide peroxide
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 days
    • Removes earwax
    #7
    		Mack's Wax Away Earwax Removal Drops Carbamide peroxide
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 days
    • Removes earwax
    #2
    		Murine Ear Wax Removal Drops Carbamide peroxide
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 days
    • Removes earwax
    #4
    		Similasan Ear Wax Relief Causticum Graphites Lachesis Lycopodium
    • Homeopathic
    • Non-drying
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    #5
    		Walgreens Earwax Removal Drops Carbamide peroxide
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 days
    • Removes earwax
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

