Products aimed at relieving pain and fever in adults may not be suitable for children, due to their doses and more. Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s analgesics, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and dosage.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

7 picks without age data:

Children’s Tylenol

For children 2 to 11

Children’s Motrin

For children 2 to 11

Children's Advil

For children 2 to 11

Infants' Tylenol

Can be used for ages 2-3, between 24-35 lbs

Ask a doctor if child is under 2

Infants' Motrin

6 to 23 months

Little Remedies Fever + Pain Reliever

Can be used for ages 2-3, between 24-35 lbs

Ask a doctor if child is under 2

Equate Children's Pain & Fever