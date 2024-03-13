Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Expectorants

    By loosening up the mucus created by a cold, expectorants aim to make it easier to cough up mucus effectively and clear your throat. Here are Money’s picks for the best expectorants, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Mucinex Guaifenesin
    • Treats congestion
    • Non-drowsy
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    #2
    		Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
    • Relieves cough
    • Treats congestion
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #3
    		Delsym Cough + Chest Congestion Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
    • Relieves cough
    • Treats congestion
    • Available as a liquid
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #4
    		Chestal Honey Cough Syrup Antimonium tartaricum, Bryonia, Coccus cacti, Drosera, Ipecacuanha, Pulsatilla, Rumex crispus, Spongia tosta, Sticta pulmonaria
    • Homeopathic
    • Soothes cough and throat
    • 99.99% alcohol free
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    #5
    		Bronkaid Ephedrine sulfate
    • Improves asthma symptoms
    • Available as tablets
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #6
    		Alka-Seltzer Plus Cough + Chest Congestion Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
    • Relieves cough
    • Treats congestion
    • Available as effervescent tablets
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #7
    		Walgreens Mucus Relief ER Guaifenesin
    • Treats congestion
    • Available as tablets
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #8
    		Rite Aid Tussin Mucus + Chest Congestion Guaifenesin
    • Treats congestion
    • Alcohol free
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #9
    		Hyland's Bronchial Cough Rumex crispus, Sanguinaria canadensis, Kali bichromicum
    • Homeopathic
    • Quick-dissolving tablets
    • Natural relief for coughs with mucus
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.