By loosening up the mucus created by a cold, expectorants aim to make it easier to cough up mucus effectively and clear your throat. Here are Money’s picks for the best expectorants, along with information on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Mucinex
|Guaifenesin
|
|
#2
|Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM
|Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
|
|
#3
|Delsym Cough + Chest Congestion
|Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
|
|
#4
|Chestal Honey Cough Syrup
|Antimonium tartaricum, Bryonia, Coccus cacti, Drosera, Ipecacuanha, Pulsatilla, Rumex crispus, Spongia tosta, Sticta pulmonaria
|
|
#5
|Bronkaid
|Ephedrine sulfate
|
|
#6
|Alka-Seltzer Plus Cough + Chest Congestion
|Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
|
|
#7
|Walgreens Mucus Relief ER
|Guaifenesin
|
|
#8
|Rite Aid Tussin Mucus + Chest Congestion
|Guaifenesin
|
|
#9
|Hyland's Bronchial Cough
|Rumex crispus, Sanguinaria canadensis, Kali bichromicum
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.