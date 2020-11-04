Get $500k in Term Life Insurance, For As Little As $25 Per Month

We earn a commission when you click links on our site. Compensation and in-depth research determine where and how companies appear on the page. Learn more about how we make money.

Let’s be real, no one wants to think that they’ll die unexpectedly. It’s a scary thought, so we assume that we will have time to deal with that issue in its due time. But what if we don’t?

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that life is unpredictable. Traveling has become a “go-if-you-dare” kind of a thing, and hugging is out of the question. We live in constant fear of getting sick, or even worse, losing the people that we love to an invisible adversary. So what happens to our family if we do pass away? What kind of financial shape will they be in?

“But I have an emergency fund…”

Most of us have learned that we need an emergency fund with at least 3-6 months worth of expenses, but there’s another recommendation you might not know about: if you have a family, you need term life insurance. Why?

Your workplace life insurance coverage is not enough

When you have a family your expenses grow exponentially, so experts recommend getting insured for 10x your annual salary. In other words, if you make $50k a year, you should have $500k in coverage. Many workplace life insurance policies, if not most, have coverage limits far below that.

InstantTerm approval doesn’t require a medical exam

New fintech companies have disrupted the life insurance industry. Historically, the vast majority of life insurance policies required painful trips to get blood drawn and weeks of waiting, not anymore. If you qualify for the InstantTerm approval process, you’ll skip the medical exam. Applying for life insurance is easy.

How to get started online: enter your birthday and email address at Haven Life and answer a couple of questions (this will help them determine what you qualify for). In just a few clicks, you can easily apply online for life insurance.

