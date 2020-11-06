If Your Dog is Your "First Kid," You Need This.

By The Money Staff
November 6, 2020
Getty Images

We earn a commission when you click links on our site. Compensation and in-depth research determine where and how companies appear on the page. Learn more about how we make money.

It started off slow, on a day with clean fur.

Now you’re the Doggy-parent you swore you’d never become – sharing your pillow with your poodle. Instagramming your Pomeranian. In a stroller. We get it!

More than a pet, your dog’s a part of the family now. So when your fur baby faces a health setback, nothing but the finest vet care will do. But, not without a price.

It’s no wonder so many pet parents are signing up for Pet Insurance.

Why? Because shoes are delicious.

When your French bulldog devours your French heels, or your Maltipoo suffers more than a simple booboo, the bills can add up quickly. Many common procedures total $2,000, $3,000, or even $5,000. The last decision a dog or cat lover wants to make is whether to go into debt to keep Fido alive.

But, what if you don’t file any claims? Rest assured: a portion of your unspent premiums could help care for another pet somewhere else in the US.

How to get started: Enter pet’s name/information & email at Healthy Paws for a quote. You’ll answer 8 super short questions and will get a rate in less than 3 minutes.

Getting a quote is pawsibly the easiest thing you’ll do all day! Your best friend will thank you.

Ads by Ad Practitioners
Find Pet Insurance Coverage from Healthy Paws
Find your actual rate at Healthy Paws Insurance - click your state to get started and see your rate today.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Enter Pet's Name & Details to View Rates
ADVERTISEMENT
EDIT POST