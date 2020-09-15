Insuring the Health of Our Four-Legged Friends

By The Money Staff
September 15, 2020
We earn a commission when you click links on our site. Compensation and in-depth research determine where and how companies appear on the page. Learn more about how we make money.

He celebrates your arrival with the enthusiasm of a cheer squad, comforts you with the intuition of a best friend, and asks for little in return.

So when your four-legged friend faces a health setback, you want to give him nothing but the finest care. But such care comes at a price.

It’s no wonder so many pet parents are signing up for Pet Insurance.

Why? Because shoes are delicious.

When your French bulldog devours your French heels, or your Maltipoo suffers more than a simple booboo, the bills can add up quickly. Many common procedures total $2,000, $3,000, or even $5,000. The last decision a dog or cat lover wants to make is whether to go into debt to keep Fido alive. But, what if you don’t file any claims? Rest assured: a portion of yourunspent premiums could help care for another pet somewhere else in the world.

How to get started: Enter your email address & pet’s age/breed at Spot Insurance for a quote. You’ll also get Cesar Milan’s FREE e-book on the 5 Essential Commands you must teach your dog.

Getting a quote is pawsibly the easiest thing you’ll do all day. Your best friend will thank you.

