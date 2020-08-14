Stop Making the Same Mortgage Payment

We earn a commission when you click links on our site. Compensation and in-depth research determine where and how companies appear on the page. Learn more about how we make money.

If 2020 has you feeling like you can’t catch a break, you’re not alone.

But if you own a home, you might have lucked out. Global uncertainty is actually playing to the advantage of American homeowners by creating potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for mortgage refinancing.

Why Interest Rates are Strangely Low

As markets have been shaken, the Federal Reserve Board has pulled the levers at their disposal in an attempt to inject confidence into the housing market. Their moves have resulted in some of the lowest interest rates on record. Some homeowners have even reported interest rates between 2% and 3% — affordability once considered unfathomable.

Who Is Eligible for the Best Rates?

Having a great credit score has never been more important. The best rates are going to homeowners with a FICO of 640 and above.

Conforming loans (under $510k in most areas of the US, up to $765k in some places) are getting the best rates

Is Now the right time to Refinance? What if I already did?

Rates have dropped meaningfully this year. Even if you refinanced earlier this year, it could still make sense for you to refinance for even more savings. This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and may not be around for long.

