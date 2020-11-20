You Could Potentially Give Your Family $500k (for about $25 a month)

We earn a commission when you click links on our site. Compensation and in-depth research determine where and how companies appear on the page. Learn more about how we make money.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that life is unpredictable. Financial Gurus always recommend being prepared for an emergency, but that advice is often misunderstood.

Simple wisdom is making a comeback.

Everyone knows you need an emergency fund and experts recommend stashing away 3-6 months of expenses but there’s another simple piece of advice you might not have taken yet.

Your workplace life insurance coverage may not be enough.

If you have a family, experts often recommend 10x your annual salary. So if you make $50k a year, that means $500k in coverage. Many workplace life insurance policies have coverage limits far below that.

The industry has changed.

New fintech companies have disrupted the life insurance industry. Historically, many life insurance policies required trips to get blood drawn and days of waiting for results; not anymore.

Bestow is a website designed for those who value a quick application process (100% online!) and simple term life options. Start by entering your birth date, gender, height, weight, and zip code on Bestow, then get a quote in seconds and a decision a few moments after that.

Since Bestow is the only life insurance company that doesn’t require any medical follow-ups or getting contacted by an agent, you’re closer than ever to having affordable term insurance. Get excited.

[1] Source: Price and coverage amount was quoted from Bestow.com for a healthy 25-year-old male, as of 11/18/20. Approval is not guaranteed.