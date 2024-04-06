The development of Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood is one of the most ambitious urban renewal projects in America. Over the last 20 years, the once neglected neighborhood has become a hub of activity — and one of the most popular places for both locals and tourists to hang out (Ziegler Park), grab a beer (Rhinegeist) or cocktail (Lost & Found) and a bite to eat (Sacred Beast, The Eagle, Pepp & Dolores … the list goes on). Hundreds of residential and commercial buildings in the neighborhood have now been renovated and restored, and FC Cincinnati’s state-of-the-art soccer stadium recently opened a short walk away.

The redevelopment of OTR is just one small part of Cincinnati’s visionary city planning, which is based on the concept of “modernization without suburbanization” and has steered revitalization efforts in a rust belt town that recently snapped a six-decade streak of population loss. Nationally-ranked hospitals and universities, Fortune 500 companies like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, relatively low taxes and affordable home prices only add to the city’s cachet.