The development of Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood is one of the most ambitious urban renewal projects in America. Over the last 20 years, the once neglected neighborhood has become a hub of activity — and one of the most popular places for both locals and tourists to hang out (Ziegler Park), grab a beer (Rhinegeist) or cocktail (Lost & Found) and a bite to eat (Sacred Beast, The Eagle, Pepp & Dolores … the list goes on). Hundreds of residential and commercial buildings in the neighborhood have now been renovated and restored, and FC Cincinnati’s state-of-the-art soccer stadium recently opened a short walk away.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Smart home security every second with ADT
ADT helps protect your home and family 24/7 with professional monitoring and smart solutions. Select your state and get a free quote today.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started
People at an outdoor fair
Cincinnati USA CVB | Louis Rideout

The redevelopment of OTR is just one small part of Cincinnati’s visionary city planning, which is based on the concept of “modernization without suburbanization” and has steered revitalization efforts in a rust belt town that recently snapped a six-decade streak of population loss. Nationally-ranked hospitals and universities, Fortune 500 companies like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, relatively low taxes and affordable home prices only add to the city’s cachet.