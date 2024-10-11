Avatar

Pete Grieve

ReporterPersonal finance, housing
Joined June 2022

Pete Grieve is a New York-based reporter who covers personal finance news. At Money, Pete covers trending stories that affect Americans’ wallets on topics including car buying, insurance, housing, credit cards, retirement and taxes.

He studied political science and photography at the University of Chicago, where he was editor-in-chief of The Chicago Maroon.

Pete began his career as a professional journalist in 2019. Prior to joining Money, he was a health reporter for Spectrum News in Ohio, where he wrote digital stories and appeared on TV to provide coverage to a statewide audience. He has also written for the San Francisco Chronicle, the Chicago Sun-Times and CNN Politics.

Pete received extensive journalism training through Report for America, a nonprofit organization that places reporters in newsrooms to cover underreported issues and communities, and he attended the annual Investigative Reporters and Editors conference in 2021.

Pete has discussed his reporting in interviews with outlets including the Columbia Journalism Review and WBEZ (Chicago's NPR station). He’s been a panelist at the Chicago Headline Club’s FOIA Fest and he received the Institute on Political Journalism’s $2,500 Award for Excellence in Collegiate Reporting in 2017. An essay he wrote for Grey City magazine was published in a 2020 book, Remembering J. Z. Smith: A Career and its Consequence.

Education

University of Chicago, BA Political Science

The latest from Pete

Trump Wants to Give Americans With Car Loans a New Tax Break. Here's How It'd Work

Trump Wants to Give Americans With Car Loans a New Tax Break. Here's How It'd Work

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 11, 20248 min read
The Key to Getting a Salary Bump Next Year? Returning to the Office

The Key to Getting a Salary Bump Next Year? Returning to the Office

Careers
Published: Oct 10, 20244 min read
Need a Job? These Companies Are Hiring Nearly 400,000 Seasonal Workers

Need a Job? These Companies Are Hiring Nearly 400,000 Seasonal Workers

Careers
Published: Oct 9, 20244 min read
No, Banks and ATMs Are Not About to Stop Accepting $50 Bills

No, Banks and ATMs Are Not About to Stop Accepting $50 Bills

Banking
Published: Oct 9, 20245 min read
Don't Make This Costly 401(k) Mistake When Switching Jobs

Don't Make This Costly 401(k) Mistake When Switching Jobs

CareersRetirement
Published: Oct 7, 20244 min read
Facebook Settlement Payments Won't Go Out Until Early 2025 (or Later)

Facebook Settlement Payments Won't Go Out Until Early 2025 (or Later)

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 3, 20244 min read
The Next Fed Rate Cut Is Coming — but How Big Will It Be?

The Next Fed Rate Cut Is Coming — but How Big Will It Be?

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 2, 20247 min read
Raising the Retirement Age for Younger Workers Is the 'Most Likely' Social Security Fix

Raising the Retirement Age for Younger Workers Is the 'Most Likely' Social Security Fix

Retirement
Published: Oct 1, 20246 min read
After Fidelity 'Glitch,' Frustrated Customers Face Restrictions on Deposits

After Fidelity 'Glitch,' Frustrated Customers Face Restrictions on Deposits

BankingEveryday Money
Published: Sep 27, 20244 min read
1
1234
...
47