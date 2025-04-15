We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Americans' 'Magic Number' for a Comfortable Retirement Has Dropped $200K

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve
Lead News Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
Editor: Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
Published: Apr 15, 2025 2:30 p.m. EDT
Illustration of a senior lady building her retirement fort out of dollar bills
Rangely García

The amount of money Americans think is necessary to retire decreased over the past year as inflation cooled, easing fears about retirement costs spiraling out of control. The shift was observed in an annual Northwestern Mutual survey that asks about respondents' "magic number" for retirement.

On average, people believe they'll need $1.26 million, a significant decrease from last year, when the estimate was $1.46 million.

"Americans' 'magic number' to retire comfortably has come down — but it remains high, far beyond what many people have actually saved," John Roberts, chief field officer at Northwestern Mutual, said in a release.

