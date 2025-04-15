Americans' 'Magic Number' for a Comfortable Retirement Has Dropped $200K

The amount of money Americans think is necessary to retire decreased over the past year as inflation cooled, easing fears about retirement costs spiraling out of control. The shift was observed in an annual Northwestern Mutual survey that asks about respondents' "magic number" for retirement.

On average, people believe they'll need $1.26 million, a significant decrease from last year, when the estimate was $1.46 million.

"Americans' 'magic number' to retire comfortably has come down — but it remains high, far beyond what many people have actually saved," John Roberts, chief field officer at Northwestern Mutual, said in a release.

Last year's magic number of $1.46 million was the highest ever observed. The theory was that the explosion in costs for housing, groceries and other items from 2021 to 2023 caused Americans to rethink how much they would need for their retirement.

This year, the magic number for retirement is more in line with 2022 and 2023 levels.

Still, most Americans fear they'll run out of money in retirement, according to the survey, which polled more than 4,600 people in January. Even with the magic number estimate dropping, folks' actual retirement savings are generally short of the amounts they think they'll need in retirement. Gen X (people born between 1965 and 1980) notably still has a long way to go. "For Gen X'ers, many of whom are approaching their retirement years, 52% have 3x their current annual income or less saved. And the majority (54%) believe they will not be financially prepared for retirement when the time comes," the Northwestern Mutual release said.

This Northwestern Mutual report isn't the only annual survey asking a version of the magic number question. In July, a study from Charles Schwab found that the average amount of money people think they'll need in retirement is $1.8 million.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Top Precious Metals Company on Inc. 5000 Invest in Gold Top Ranked Gold Company on Inc. 5000 Up to $15,000 in Free Silver on Qualifying Purchases

100% Free IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment

Free Storage & Maintenace

Exclusively Recommended by Bill O'Reilly & Rick Harrison 5-star rating with the BBB & Trustpilot Invest in Gold Get Up to $20,000 in Free Metals on Qualifying Purchases Commission-Free Exchange Program

Offers Free Shipping and Insurance on All Orders

5-Star Rating with the BBB and Trustpilot

Free IRA Set Up and No-Fee Buybacks View Thor Metals Offer Up to $10,000 in gold credit Invest in Gold Up to $15k in Free Silver + Zero Account Fees on Qualifying Purchase Fast, Free Insured Shipping on Physical Gold & Silver Purchases

100% No-Cost IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment

Over Two Decades iof Gold Industry Expertise

Rated A+ by the BBB and 5-star Reviews on Trustpilot and Google Qualify for up to 10% in FREE silver Invest in Gold Qualify for up to $10k in FREE precious metals* Diversify your portfolio by purchasing a precious metal IRA or buy gold and silver directly

Highest price buyback guarantee

A+ Rating from BBB, AAA Rating from Business Consumers Alliance 4.6 Rating by Trustpilot Invest in Gold Trusted by Sean Spicer, Sebastian Gorka & Ted Nugent A+ Rating from BBB

Get a Free Precious Metals Guide to get started

4.6 Rating by Trustpilot and Google Reviews

NGC Authorized Dealer View Bishop Gold Offer

More from Money:

When Social Security Recipients Will Get Their Checks in April

How to Build a Financially Secure Retirement

New Social Security COLA Estimate Ticks Down After Inflation Data