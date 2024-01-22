When Social Security Recipients Will Get Their Checks This Month

The first Social Security checks of the year have already made their way to many beneficiaries by now — but there is one round of payments left to be distributed this week.

Now that it's January, Social Security checks will start reflecting the new 3.2% cost-of-living-adjustment (abbreviated COLA) for 2024. That’s lower than last year’s historic 8.7% increase, but still above average due to lingering inflation.

The average monthly payment for all beneficiaries was about $1,767 as of December 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. The agency expects that the average Social Security retirement benefit will increase by $50 a month in 2024 thanks to the COLA.

When will I get my January Social Security payment?

The SSA distributed the January payments for Supplemental Security Income recipients on Dec. 29. Payments for Social Security recipients who started claiming benefits before May 1997 — and those who receive both SSI and Social Security benefits — went out Jan 3., and two more rounds of Social Security checks went out on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17.

When the SSA distributes payments depends on the birth date of beneficiaries who receive only Social Security and did not claim before May 1997.

If your birthday is between the first and 10th of January, you should have received your check on Jan. 10. Beneficiaries who have a birthday between the 11th and 20th of January should have gotten their checks on Jan. 17.

This week, the SSA will send out payments for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of January on Wednesday, which is Jan. 24.

Where is my Social Security check for this month?

If you think your Social Security check didn't arrive on time, you can reach out to the SSA. But you're encouraged to wait three business days before ringing up the agency to inquire about your payment. You can call any weekday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 1-800-772-1213.

You can also view your payment status by creating or logging into your Social Security online account under “Benefits & Payments.”

What is the SSA's 2024 payment schedule?

Payments for beneficiaries who receive only Social Security typically get distributed on the second, third and fourth Wednesday of a given month, depending on birth date. Recipients of only SSI usually get their payments on the first, unless it falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

In this case, payments for SSI beneficiaries are moved to the previous business day, which means sometimes they will receive two payments one month and none the next. Beneficiaries of both SSI and Social Security are usually paid on the third unless it falls on a holiday or a weekend, in which case these payments are also moved to the previous business day.

How do I calculate my Social Security payment?

Your Social Security benefit is based on your average indexed monthly earnings during the 35 years you earned the most income. The SSA then applies a formula to figure out your primary insurance amount (called your PIA).

You can see your earnings history and calculate your benefit by creating or logging into your online account on the SSA’s website. The SSA offers a digital benefits calculator and other online tools to help you navigate your benefits.

