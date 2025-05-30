We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Why Some Social Security Recipients Won't Get Payments in June

By: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets.
See full bio
Published: May 30, 2025 2:12 p.m. EDT 3 min read
Photo-illustration of Social Security checks with the 6th one crossed out to represent June
Money; Getty Images

If you're a Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, recipient, you might be surprised to find that there will be no payment in June 2025. But don't fret: This isn't due to any policy change or reduction in benefits. Instead, it's a result of a standard scheduling adjustment by the Social Security Administration, or SSA, to accommodate weekends and federal holidays.

Although it may feel like you're missing a month, you’re not losing any money. You’re still receiving your full June benefit — just a little earlier than usual.

SSI provides monthly support for low- and no-income Americans who are blind, disabled or age 65 and older. According to the most recent data, more than 7.4 million people rely on these benefits.

When do the June 2025 SSI checks go out?

Normally, SSI payments are deposited on the first of each month. But when the first falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the SSA pays benefits on the previous business day.

This year, June 1 lands on a Sunday. As a result, SSI recipients will receive their June payments on Friday (May 30) — two days early. That means you won’t see a separate deposit in June itself.

The next regularly scheduled SSI payment will be deposited on Tuesday, July 1.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, and it won’t be the last. Similar shifts occur several times a year when the first of the month falls on a weekend or holiday. For example, March's SSI benefits were sent out on Friday (Feb. 28), because March 1 was a Saturday. As a result, there were also no SSI payments made during the month of March.

Expect a similar scenario later this year in September and November, when holiday and weekend timing will again shift SSI payments earlier.

The Social Security payment schedule for June 2025

If you receive both SSI and Social Security benefits — or you started receiving Social Security before May 1997 — your Social Security check should arrive on Tuesday (June 3).

Everyone else receiving Social Security benefits will be paid based on their birth date. If your birthday falls between the first and 10th, your check will arrive June 11. If your birthday is between the 11th and 20th, expect it June 18. And if your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st, your check should come June 25.

