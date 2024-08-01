We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Millions of Social Security Recipients Will Get 2 Payments This Month

Published: Aug 01, 2024
A hand holding overlapping Social Security Payments
Money; Shutterstock

If you get Social Security checks, keep an eye on the calendar: Certain beneficiaries will receive two payments in August.

The scheduling change affects Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, which is a Social Security program that provides financial help to low- and no-income Americans who don't have many resources and are blind, disabled, or age 65 and up. According to the latest data from the Social Security Administration, about 7.4 million people receive SSI every month.

When does SSI go out in August?

Usually, the U.S. government sends out SSI checks on the first of the month. That is the case in August — beneficiaries can expect their regular SSI payment on Thursday. But, in a twist, they'll also get paid Aug. 30.

That's because the typical SSI payment date for September falls on a Sunday this year. Whenever a payment would fall on a weekend or holiday, the Social Security Administration moves the payment date to the business day right before it. In 2024, that's Friday, Aug. 30.

That means there will technically be no SSI payment in the month of September. The next check will go out on Oct. 1 like normal.

For SSI recipients, this is just a calendar quirk to be aware of. It happens semi-regularly: Already this year, May had two SSI payments. November will, too.

When will I get my Social Security payment for August 2024?

People who receive SSI and Social Security, as well as those who started getting Social Security before May 1997, also have a tweaked schedule this month. Their Social Security payments, which typically would be sent on the third (this Saturday), will instead be paid on Friday.

Folks who don't fall into any of these categories should receive payments as usual in August. Social Security payment dates are based on their birthdays.

People born between the first and 10th of the month should be paid Aug. 14, people born between the 11th and 20th of the month should be paid Aug. 21, and people born between the 21st and 31st of the month should be paid Aug. 28.

