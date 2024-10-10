Avatar

Julia Glum

News Editorthe IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps
Joined February 2018

Julia Glum is Money's news editor, keeping her finger on the pulse of financial trends that affect Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money. A 2014 graduate of the University of Florida's journalism school, she previously covered breaking news, politics and education at Newsweek and International Business Times.

Julia joined Money in 2018; during her time as a reporter, she wrote frequently about Amazon, passive income, stimulus checks and creative ways people make money online (think: Vine compilations, Cash App Friday and Facebook gift groups). As an editor, she oversees Money’s tax coverage, which includes extensive reporting on tax credits, year-to-year policy changes, tax refunds and the IRS’s ongoing efforts to modernize.

For several years, Julia has assisted with Money’s annual Best Colleges rating and Best Places to Live rankings. Recently, she also led Money’s 50th anniversary celebrations, producing the Money Classic newsletter and rolling out Changemakers, a project profiling 50 innovators working to revolutionize personal finance.

Julia has interviewed National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, actor Danny Devito, Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller, rapper Killer Mike, real estate guru Ryan Serhant and many others. Her work has been cited or otherwise shared by the New York Times, Washington Post, Vox, theSkimm, Mashable, CNBC and POLITICO. She’s appeared on Good Morning America, CBS News, PIX11, WGN, the Mountain West News Bureau and more.

Julia is based in New York City. You can find her at juliaglum.com.

Education

University of Florida

JULIA’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Having specific savings goals can help you save in a meaningful way.

The latest from Julia

2025 COLA Announced: Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Will Increase Next Year

2025 COLA Announced: Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Will Increase Next Year

Retirement
Published: Oct 10, 20245 min read
Need a Job? These Companies Are Hiring Nearly 400,000 Seasonal Workers

Need a Job? These Companies Are Hiring Nearly 400,000 Seasonal Workers

Careers
Published: Oct 9, 20244 min read
No, Banks and ATMs Are Not About to Stop Accepting $50 Bills

No, Banks and ATMs Are Not About to Stop Accepting $50 Bills

Banking
Published: Oct 9, 20245 min read
Is Amazon's Latest Prime Day Sale Actually Worth Shopping?

Is Amazon's Latest Prime Day Sale Actually Worth Shopping?

Shopping
Published: Oct 8, 20246 min read
Don't Make This Costly 401(k) Mistake When Switching Jobs

Don't Make This Costly 401(k) Mistake When Switching Jobs

CareersRetirement
Published: Oct 7, 20244 min read
How Baby Boomers Became the ‘Wealthiest Generation That Ever Lived’

How Baby Boomers Became the ‘Wealthiest Generation That Ever Lived’

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 4, 20244 min read
Facebook Settlement Payments Won't Go Out Until Early 2025 (or Later)

Facebook Settlement Payments Won't Go Out Until Early 2025 (or Later)

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 3, 20244 min read
The Next Fed Rate Cut Is Coming — but How Big Will It Be?

The Next Fed Rate Cut Is Coming — but How Big Will It Be?

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 2, 20247 min read
Tipping Your Auto Mechanic? Here’s Where People Draw the Line on Adding Gratuity

Tipping Your Auto Mechanic? Here’s Where People Draw the Line on Adding Gratuity

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 2, 20245 min read

JULIA’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Having specific savings goals can help you save in a meaningful way.
1
1234
...
87